The Orlando Magic (10-5) will host the Boston Celtics (12-3) after winning three straight home games.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

The Celtics score 9.8 more points per game (117.3) than the Magic give up (107.5).

Boston has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 107.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 124.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, giving up 105 points per game, compared to 108.7 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better at home this season, draining 17.7 threes per game with a 41.6% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage on the road.

