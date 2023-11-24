In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

McAvoy averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

