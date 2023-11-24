Should you wager on Danton Heinen to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • Heinen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

