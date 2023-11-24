Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
Can we anticipate David Pastrnak scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 10 of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has scored three goals against the Red Wings this season in two games (12 shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|13:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|17:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
