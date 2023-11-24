The Boston Bruins, with David Pastrnak, will be in action Friday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Considering a bet on Pastrnak? We have numbers and figures to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

In 10 of 18 games this season Pastrnak has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 14 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 5 29 Points 10 12 Goals 5 17 Assists 5

