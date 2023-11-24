The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Derek Forbort find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

  • Forbort is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Forbort has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

