The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 22, White produced 13 points and five assists in a 119-116 win versus the Bucks.

We're going to break down White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 21.9 PR -- 17.3 3PM 2.5 2.4



Derrick White Insights vs. the Magic

This season, White has made 4.5 shots per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 107.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 40.3 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 22.8 assists per game.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 27 11 4 4 2 2 1 12/18/2022 30 8 5 4 0 0 1 12/16/2022 26 3 3 1 0 3 1 10/22/2022 37 27 4 4 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.