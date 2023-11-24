The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Hampus Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:29 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 30:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 28:06 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

