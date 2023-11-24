Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Hampus Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|30:16
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|28:06
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
