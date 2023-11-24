The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 155.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -1.5 155

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs Seton Hall Betting Records & Stats

The Hawkeyes are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Seton Hall is 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

In the 2023-24 season, Iowa (2-3-0 ATS) and Seton Hall (2-2-1 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155 % of Games Over 155 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 4 80% 89.4 166.6 76 137.4 162.4 Seton Hall 1 20% 77.2 166.6 61.4 137.4 136.3

Additional Iowa vs Seton Hall Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes average 89.4 points per game, 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow.

Iowa has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 61.4 points.

The Pirates put up only 1.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (76).

When it scores more than 76 points, Seton Hall is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-3-0 1-2 3-2-0 Seton Hall 2-2-1 0-1 2-3-0

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Seton Hall 14-3 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 6-7 13-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-1 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

