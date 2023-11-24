Friday's contest features the Maine Black Bears (3-1) and the Richmond Spiders (3-1) clashing at Knapp Center (on November 24) at 5:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 win for Maine.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Black Bears claimed a 59-48 victory over Rhode Island.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 64, Richmond 60

Other America East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Bears put up 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball). They had a -16 scoring differential.

Maine tallied 61.8 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.1 more points per game than its overall average (59.7).

Offensively the Black Bears performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 62.4 points per game, compared to 56.9 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Maine gave up 57.7 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 61.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.