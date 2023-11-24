The Maine Black Bears (3-1) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Richmond Spiders (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 69 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears gave up to opponents.

Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the 59.7 points per game the Black Bears put up were just 1.9 fewer points than the Spiders gave up (61.6).

Maine had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Last season, the Black Bears had a 34.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents knocked down.

The Spiders' 53.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Black Bears allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Maine Schedule