On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Matthew Poitras going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

Poitras has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

