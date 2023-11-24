On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Matthew Poitras going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poitras stats and insights

  • Poitras has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.