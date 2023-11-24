The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska owns the 19th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.7 points allowed per game), but rank 13th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (18.7 points per game). Iowa ranks 11th-worst in points per game on offense (18.5), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in points surrendered per contest (12.4).

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Nebraska Iowa 317.7 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (133rd) 307.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.6 (7th) 186.6 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (106th) 131.1 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.1 (130th) 25 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 967 yards (87.9 ypg) on 77-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 483 rushing yards on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has racked up 409 yards on 100 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's 289 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 catches and one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alex Bullock has compiled 13 catches for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 882 yards on 86-of-173 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run for 668 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 385 yards across 94 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 24 passes and compiled 213 receiving yards (19.4 per game).

Seth Anderson's 10 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 141 yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

