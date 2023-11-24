The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma sports the 30th-ranked defense this year (20.2 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 40.8 points per game. In terms of points scored TCU ranks 48th in the FBS (30.1 points per game), and it is 55th defensively (24.1 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. TCU Key Statistics

Oklahoma TCU 492.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.4 (14th) 378.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (84th) 178.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (76th) 314.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.3 (9th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 24 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 3,260 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 27 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 337 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 86 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 480 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, Tawee Walker has carried the ball 90 times for 467 yards (42.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Drake Stoops' 755 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has registered 66 catches and nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 40 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 27 catches for 628 yards, an average of 57.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone nine times through the air this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover has compiled 1,866 yards (169.6 ypg) while completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 202 times for 1,059 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chandler Morris has collected 249 yards (on 45 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams' 525 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has caught 42 passes and compiled 502 receiving yards (45.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jared Wiley has racked up 490 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

