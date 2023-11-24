Will Patrick Brown Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Patrick Brown to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in two games against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
