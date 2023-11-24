Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Piscataquis County, Maine today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 24

9:30 AM ET on November 24 Location: Howland, ME

Howland, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Penquis Valley High School at Schenck High School