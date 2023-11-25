The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

On defense, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering just 310.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 51st (405.3 yards per game). Auburn is generating 357.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 353.4 total yards per contest (49th-ranked).

See how to watch this matchup on CBS in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Alabama vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Alabama Auburn 405.3 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (94th) 310.5 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (40th) 176.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (20th) 229 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.9 (121st) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,267 passing yards for Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 332 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 737 yards on 151 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Roydell Williams has piled up 467 yards on 86 attempts, scoring three times.

Jermaine Burton's 642 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 29 receptions and six touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 467-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 58 targets.

Kobe Prentice has racked up 16 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 1,580 passing yards (143.6 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes. He's tossed 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 463 yards (42.1 ypg) on 110 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 772 yards, or 70.2 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 349 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 receptions on 42 targets with six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has put up a 300-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has racked up 238 reciving yards (21.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.