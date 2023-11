The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Vermont Catamounts square off for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include America East teams.

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Vermont Catamounts 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Maine Black Bears vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UMass Lowell River Hawks at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) UMass Lowell River Hawks at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins vs. Binghamton Bearcats 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - NJIT Highlanders at Hofstra Pride 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

