The New York Rangers (14-3-1) are short favorites when they host the Boston Bruins (14-2-3) on Saturday, November 25 in what is expected to be a competitive matchup. The Rangers are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Bruins (-110) in the game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Trends

In eight of 18 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Rangers have gone 12-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Bruins won the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, New York is 12-2 (winning 85.7% of the time).

Boston has played four games this season as an underdog with -110 or longer odds and won each of those games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 5-5-0 6 3.3 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.3 2.2 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 6-4-0 6 3.5 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.5 2.8 9 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.