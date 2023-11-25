Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (30 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 18 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (1.0 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Charlie Coyle has 16 total points for Boston, with seven goals and nine assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 1 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Panarin has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games for New York, good for 26 points.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider is one of the top contributors for New York with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 18 games.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2

