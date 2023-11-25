Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Rangers on November 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (30 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 18 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (1.0 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Charlie Coyle has 16 total points for Boston, with seven goals and nine assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Panarin has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games for New York, good for 26 points.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider is one of the top contributors for New York with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 18 games.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
