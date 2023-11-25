According to our computer projections, the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Florida Gators when the two teams play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-6.5) Over (49.5) Florida State 37, Florida 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 6-4-0 this season.

Florida State has an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

Florida State games have had an average of 52.1 points this season, 2.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Florida has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

The Gators have hit the over in seven of their 10 games with a set total (70%).

The average point total for Florida this season is 2.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 40.1 16.9 44.8 14.3 31.8 19 Florida 29.6 27.9 34.8 16.6 26.4 36.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.