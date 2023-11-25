In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Hampus Lindholm to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Lindholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:29 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 30:16 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

