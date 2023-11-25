Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) will play their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-10)
|46.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-9.5)
|47.5
|-360
|+280
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Alabama vs Auburn
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Washington State vs Washington
- Memphis vs Temple
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- Houston vs UCF
- Navy vs SMU
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites this season.
- Iowa State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Kansas State & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.