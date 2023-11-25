The Columbia Lions (4-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

Maine is 4-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 284th.

The Black Bears' 73.4 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.3 the Lions give up.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Maine is 4-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Maine scored 78.5 points per game last season, 16.7 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).

At home, the Black Bears conceded 67 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).

Maine made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (30.7%).

