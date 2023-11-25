The Columbia Lions (4-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Columbia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
  • Maine is 4-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 284th.
  • The Black Bears' 73.4 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.3 the Lions give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Maine is 4-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Maine scored 78.5 points per game last season, 16.7 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
  • At home, the Black Bears conceded 67 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
  • Maine made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Presbyterian W 80-66 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Florida L 67-58 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 @ South Florida W 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Brown - Cross Insurance Center

