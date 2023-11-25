Saturday's contest features the Maine Black Bears (3-2) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) matching up at Knapp Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-63 win for Maine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 77-43 loss to Richmond in their most recent game on Friday.

Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Maine is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on November 14

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 203) on November 9

69-48 at home over UMass (No. 284) on November 12

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Adrianna Smith: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Sarah Talon: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Olivia Rockwood: 3.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears score 57.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) and give up 58.2 (87th in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.

