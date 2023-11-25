The Columbia Lions (0-1) face the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Maine vs. Columbia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Columbia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 248th 30.7 Rebounds 27.0 359th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.6 266th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.7 128th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.