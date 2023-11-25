Maine vs. Columbia November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (0-1) face the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Columbia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Columbia Top Players (2022-23)
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Maine vs. Columbia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Columbia Rank
|Columbia AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|27.0
|359th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
