How to Watch the Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) square off against the Maine Black Bears (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears' 57.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 65.5 the Lady Techsters allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.2 points.
- The Lady Techsters put up 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.
- When Louisiana Tech scores more than 58.2 points, it is 2-1.
- Maine has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.
- The Black Bears' 37.3 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Lady Techsters have conceded.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Adrianna Smith: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Sarah Talon: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Olivia Rockwood: 3.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|UMass
|W 69-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/14/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 59-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/24/2023
|Richmond
|L 77-43
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
