The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) square off against the Maine Black Bears (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears' 57.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 65.5 the Lady Techsters allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.2 points.

The Lady Techsters put up 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 58.2 points, it is 2-1.

Maine has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Lady Techsters shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.

The Black Bears' 37.3 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Lady Techsters have conceded.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Adrianna Smith: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Sarah Talon: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Olivia Rockwood: 3.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule