The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) square off against the Maine Black Bears (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears' 57.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 65.5 the Lady Techsters allow.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.2 points.
  • The Lady Techsters put up 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.
  • When Louisiana Tech scores more than 58.2 points, it is 2-1.
  • Maine has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.
  • The Black Bears' 37.3 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Lady Techsters have conceded.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Adrianna Smith: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Sarah Talon: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 3.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 UMass W 69-48 Cross Insurance Center
11/14/2023 Rhode Island W 59-48 Cross Insurance Center
11/24/2023 Richmond L 77-43 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Louisiana Tech - Knapp Center
11/26/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/30/2023 Indiana - Cross Insurance Center

