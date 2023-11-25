Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Oxford County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poland Regional High School at Buckfield Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Buckfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.