The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Brown score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:16 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:16 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:03 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.