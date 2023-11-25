When the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Pavel Zacha score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in seven of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Zacha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

