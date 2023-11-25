Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Penobscot County, Maine today, we've got what you need below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belfast Area High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis Regional High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenck High School at Woodland High School
- Game Time: 12:29 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenck High School at Woodland Junior-Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Baileyville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bucksport High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine Central Institute at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Aroostook Community High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Searsport District High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine Central Institute at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penobscot Valley High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 6:17 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
