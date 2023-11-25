How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 25
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League schedule today, Liverpool FC and Manchester City take the pitch at Etihad Stadium.
How to watch all the games in the Premier League today is included here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC is on the road to match up with Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-130)
- Underdog: Liverpool FC (+300)
- Draw: (+330)
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion is on the road to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (+125)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+215)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth is on the road to play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+120)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+220)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Luton Town vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace is on the road to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+110)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+260)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC travels to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+165)
- Underdog: Chelsea FC (+165)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Burnley FC vs West Ham United
West Ham United travels to match up with Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: West Ham United (+110)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+255)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Brentford FC vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC makes the trip to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-140)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+380)
- Draw: (+295)
