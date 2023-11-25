According to our computer projection model, the UCF Knights will take down the Houston Cougars when the two teams come together at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UCF vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+14) Under (61.5) UCF 34, Houston 24

Week 13 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Against the spread, the Knights are 5-6-0 this season.

UCF is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The Knights have played 11 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 2.4 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

So far this year, the Cougars have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 14-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

In the Cougars' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Houston this year is 4.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33.0 26.5 42.4 20.0 25.2 32.0 Houston 24.6 31.9 25.3 27.7 23.5 39.3

