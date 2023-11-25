Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waldo County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Waldo County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waldo County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belfast Area High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Searsport District High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Searsport District High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
