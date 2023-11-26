Celtics vs. Hawks November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (7-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- November 24 at the Magic
- November 17 at the Raptors
- November 13 at home vs the Knicks
- November 15 at the 76ers
- November 20 at the Hornets
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.
- Derrick White averages 15 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 2 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young provides 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 1 block.
- The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Hawks
|120.2
|Points Avg.
|120.3
|106.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.