Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 26
The Boston Celtics (12-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.
The Celtics are coming off of a 113-96 loss to the Magic in their most recent game on Friday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-leading 26 points for the Celtics in the loss.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|18.9
|6.7
|1.9
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|12.3
|7.4
|4.9
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Questionable (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-7.5
|235.5
