How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) will visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) after winning three road games in a row.
The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) will visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) after winning three road games in a row.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
- Boston is 5-0 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
- The Celtics are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 11th.
- The Celtics put up 5.7 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks allow (121.7).
- Boston has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 121.7 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 124.2 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game in road games.
- Boston surrenders 105 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.1 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 3.6 more treys per game (17.7) than in away games (14.1). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
|Jrue Holiday
|Questionable
|Ankle
