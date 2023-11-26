How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 71 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51).
- Iowa has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 51 points.
- When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.
- The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).
- The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Kansas State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|W 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 75-57
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-61
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina
|W 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.