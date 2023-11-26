The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 113-96 loss versus the Magic, Brown put up 18 points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brown's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.4 20.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.9 PRA -- 29.6 28.7 PR -- 26.1 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

Brown is responsible for taking 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 121.7 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

The Hawks allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 28.5 assists per contest.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/27/2023 40 32 5 2 6 1 0 4/25/2023 38 35 7 5 4 0 0 4/23/2023 42 31 4 3 3 0 0 4/21/2023 33 15 1 3 0 0 3 4/18/2023 36 18 3 2 2 2 3 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

