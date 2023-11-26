Maine vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) against the Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Knapp Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.
The Black Bears are coming off of a 60-54 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.
Maine vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Maine vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 74, Maine 63
Other America East Predictions
Maine Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 14, the Black Bears defeated the Rhode Island Rams (No. 70 in our computer rankings) by a score of 59-48.
- Maine has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 16th-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 32nd-most.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Maine has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.
Maine 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on November 14
- 60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 192) on November 25
- 58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 208) on November 9
- 69-48 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 12
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears score 57.7 points per game (298th in college basketball) and concede 57.5 (81st in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.
