The Drake Bulldogs (4-2) face the Maine Black Bears (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears score 19.1 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (76.8).

The Bulldogs average 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears allow (57.5).

When Drake puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 4-2.

Maine has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears concede.

The Black Bears shoot 37.7% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Bulldogs allow.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

