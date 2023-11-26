We have best bets recommendations as the New England Patriots (2-8) head into a matchup against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Patriots vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Patriots vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Patriots winning by 4.5, the model has the Giants taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.5 points). Take the Giants.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 68.6%.
  • The Patriots have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.
  • New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
  • The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won two (20%) of those contests.
  • New York has a record of 1-4 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Patriots or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 12 Best Bets

  • Buccaneers vs Colts
  • Saints vs Falcons
  • Panthers vs Titans
  • Steelers vs Bengals
  • Jaguars vs Texans

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: New York (+4.5)
    • The Patriots are 2-8-0 against the spread this season.
    • The Giants have put together a record of 3-7-1 against the spread this year.
    • In games they have played as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs, New York owns an ATS record of 2-3.

    Parlay your bets together on the Patriots vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (34)
    • These teams average a combined 27.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.7 points per game, 15.7 more than the point total in this matchup.
    • Patriots games have hit the over on three of 10 occasions (30%).
    • The Giants have hit the over in three of their 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    10 203.1 10 9.6 0

    Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 81.4 1 20.3 4

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.