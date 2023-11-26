We have best bets recommendations as the New England Patriots (2-8) head into a matchup against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Patriots vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Patriots winning by 4.5, the model has the Giants taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.5 points). Take the Giants.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 68.6%.

The Patriots have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.

The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won two (20%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 1-4 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+4.5)



New York (+4.5) The Patriots are 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have put together a record of 3-7-1 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs, New York owns an ATS record of 2-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34)



Over (34) These teams average a combined 27.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.7 points per game, 15.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots games have hit the over on three of 10 occasions (30%).

The Giants have hit the over in three of their 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 203.1 10 9.6 0

Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 81.4 1 20.3 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.