New England (2-8) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New York (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 34 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Patriots against the Giants is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Patriots vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Patriots have led three times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time.

New England's offense is averaging four points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have led three times, have been behind six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

New England's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Giants have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New England is averaging 1.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

New England's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Patriots vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have led after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in five games.

The Giants have led three times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Patriots have won the second half in two games this season (0-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (2-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

New England's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.3 points on average in the second half.

Out of 11 games this year, the Giants have won the second half three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

