The New England Patriots will play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Giants will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking second-worst with 14.1 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (23.8 points allowed per game). The Giants have plenty of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in total yards per game (262.2) and fifth-worst in total yards allowed per game (371.7).

Patriots vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+3.5) Over (34) Giants 20, Patriots 18

Patriots Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Patriots a 64.9% chance to win.

New England has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

New England and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

The point total average for Patriots games this season is 42.1, 8.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Giants based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

New York has put together a 3-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

New York games have hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

This season, Giants games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41, which is seven points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 14.1 23.8 14.8 23 13 25 New York 13.5 25.9 6.8 21 17.4 28.7

