MetLife Stadium is the venue where the New England Patriots will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Looking to place a wager on player props in the Patriots-Giants matchup? See the information below for the best players in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Patriots-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +480

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Demario Douglas - - 49.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 36.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 27.5 (-113) Mac Jones 195.5 (-113) - - JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 22.5 (-113) Rhamondre Stevenson - 59.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 69.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Isaiah Hodgins - - 17.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 29.5 (-113) Daniel Bellinger - - 20.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 21.5 (-113) Tommy Devito 175.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.