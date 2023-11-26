The New England Patriots (2-8) visit the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to break a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

This year, the Patriots average 11.8 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Giants allow (25.9).

The Patriots collect 77.2 fewer yards per game (294.5), than the Giants allow per outing (371.7).

This season, New England piles up 94.9 rushing yards per game, 40.2 fewer than New York allows per contest (135.1).

The Patriots have 16 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 16 takeaways.

Patriots Away Performance

On the road, the Patriots average fewer points (13 per game) than overall (14.1). They also allow more (25 per game) than overall (23.8).

The Patriots pick up fewer yards in road games (272 per game) than they do overall (294.5), but also concede fewer in road games (321.5 per game) than overall (326.5).

On the road, the Patriots accumulate fewer rushing yards (92.5 per game) than they do overall (94.9). But they also give up fewer rushing yards in away games (81) than overall (97.7).

On the road, the Patriots convert more third downs (35.8%) than they do overall (34.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (39%) than overall (39.6%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Miami L 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Washington L 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/18/2023 Kansas City - ABC/ESPN

