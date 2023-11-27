A matchup featuring one of the best squads in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the second-place Boston Bruins (14-3-3) visit the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4).

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH to watch the Bruins and the Blue Jackets hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 50 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the seventh-most goals in the league (68 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 20 13 18 31 23 9 0% Brad Marchand 20 7 12 19 17 10 25% Charlie Coyle 20 9 9 18 9 9 53.1% Pavel Zacha 20 7 9 16 8 8 51.2% Charlie McAvoy 16 3 12 15 15 2 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 62 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players