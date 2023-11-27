For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie McAvoy a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • On the power play, McAvoy has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • McAvoy averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

