Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
