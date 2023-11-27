The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Heinen has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

