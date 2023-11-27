For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake DeBrusk a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

